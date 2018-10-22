Speech to Text for Man arrested for pulling a machete at Covered Bridge Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two more times before that day. a man is behind bars after police say he took out a machete during a fight. it happened in parke county at the covered bridge festival. police arrested "gordon chia" yesterday. officers say vendors in bridgeton were fighting. they say "chia" took out a machete during that fight. "chia" faces charges of intimidation and battery. he's being held in the parke county