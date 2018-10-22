Clear
A clear night tonight and a cooler Tuesday

A clear night tonight and a cooler Tuesday

Posted: Mon Oct 22 14:37:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 14:37:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight clear, with a low around 39. southwest wind around 7 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 58. north wind 7 to 10 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 33. north northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
Overnight Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

