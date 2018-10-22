Speech to Text for Wabash Valley hit with a windy weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happens weather severe severe weather happens everywhere. wind damage is one of the things that's a little harder to track. the storm team's "chris piper" is "live" on ohio boulevard "right now". he talked "with a local expert".. about staying safe.. when wind hits the area. "chris"... ////// susie a lot of us noticed over the weekend, just how powerful the wind was. many of us saw tree limbs fall on saturday, and because of that, you need to know a few ways to keep yourself safe. < [take pkg incue: over the weekend outcue: of another storm duration:1:08] over the weekend, downed limbs were the sight across the wabash valley. "saturday i'm at my house, doing yard work and all of the sudden, there later in the afternoon the wind was just picking up, and limbs were dropping all over the place there." rick burger works for duke energy. he says high winds are one of the more unique kinds of disasters, simply because they can be so unpredictable. "working with the local media and also our meteorologists we have at duke energy, i think we are prepared, but you never know what that storm may kick at you." burger says even on quiet days, there can still be aftermath from a high wind event. "yeah the unknown, i think. on a quiet day like today, we can still have outages, and people say how can that happen? you might have a tree limb that is hanging there from the storm, and today on a quiet day it finally falls through." tree limbs can be especially dangerous around power lines. burger says in that situation, it's better to be safe than sorry. "safety. safety one hundred percent, as we preach to our men and women at duke energy, you wanna always assume a downed power line is an unsafe line." and by always keeping an eye on the trees around your home, your family can stay safe in the event of another storm. > in the event of a tree limb on a power line, just call duke energy's hotline. that number is on our website with this story. reporting live in terre haute.. chris piper.. storm team 10. kevin...