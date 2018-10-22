Speech to Text for ISU receives big aviation grant

students at indiana state university are getting the chance to make their dreams take flight! the aviation technology program received a 500-thousand-dollar scholarship from fed ex. the money will be used to help students become certified flight instructors. interim chairperson of the program says.. this will help fill the need for commerical airlines pilots. "it is a great time to be in aviation. we're busting at the seams with students out there at the flight academy and for us to be able to receive this scholarship from fed ex is huge for us because the more flight instructors we have the more we can open up for student pilots out there and we can grow our program." the money will be used over the course of 5-years. each year.. 20-students in the program will receive 5-thousand-dollars.