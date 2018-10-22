Speech to Text for Garrett Sands Project gets a new billboard

"a local "a local group" is working hard to spread a message "in honor of a loved one". "the garrett sands kindness project billboard" went up today in terre haute. you'll find it "on 3rd street" near "moe's southwest grill". "sands" died "in march". "police said".. "nathan derickson" shot and killed "sands" at a house party. sands' friends and family started "the kindness project" in his honor. "the group" does a lot of community service projects. you can follow what they've been working on. we've linked you "to their social media" at w-t-h-i t-v