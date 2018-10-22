Speech to Text for Local store encourages people to get to the polls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a pre-trial date "for march 25th" "election day" is just "2"- weeks out! "a local business" is encouraging you.. to get to the polls! "baesler's market" is handing-out flyers "as a reminder of early voting". "the flyers" list various locations and times of places where you can cast your ballot. you can vote "at the vigo county annex" monday through friday from "8" a-m until "4" p-m. "baesler's" is no longer a polling place. but they want to get the word out.. about other locations "where you can vote". /////// [take sot incue: "...it's important to outcue: trying to help out..." duration:0:06] /////// "it's important to vote and you have to know where to do that to be able to do that so we're just trying to help out." /////// starting october 30th.. you can vote "at the booker t washington center", "northside bingo hall", and "west vigo community center". we'll have a full list of times and locations where you can "vote early" on our website "at wthi