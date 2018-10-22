Speech to Text for Man accused of murder in court

"a judge" has set "a trial date" for a man accused of murder in terre haute. "clarence bell junior" was in court this morning. his trial is set "for april 15th" 20-19. "police" accused him of shooting and killing "ray rose" in september. it happened on 18th and wabash avenue. "bell junior" is facing charges "of murder" and "obstruction of justice". he'll be back in court "for a bond reduction hearing" next month. "the judge".. also set