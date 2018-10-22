Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on track for highs to top out in the mid-60s. then, clear and cool tonight with a low at 39. more sunshine tomorrow; not as warm though, with a high at 58. chilly again tomorrow night, a low at 33. continued sunshine for the afternoon - becoming breezy; with wind gusts in the 20s. we're still on track for highs to top out in the mid-60s. then, clear and cool tonight with a low at 39. more sunshine tomorrow; not as warm though, with a high at 58. chilly again tomorrow night, a low at 33. continued sunshine for the afternoon - becoming breezy; with wind gusts in the 20s. we're still on track for highs to top out in the mid-60s. then, clear and cool tonight with a low at 39. more sunshine tomorrow; not as warm though, with a high at 58. chilly again tomorrow night, a low at 33. continued sunshine for the afternoon - becoming breezy; with wind gusts in the 20s. we're still on track for highs to top out in the mid-60s. then, clear and cool tonight with a low at 39. more sunshine tomorrow; not as warm though, with a high at 58. chilly again tomorrow night, a low at continued sunshine for the afternoon - becoming breezy; with wind gusts in the 20s. we're still on track for highs to top out in the mid-60s. then, clear and cool tonight with a low at 39. more sunshine tomorrow; not as warm though, with a high at 58. chilly again tomorrow night, a low at