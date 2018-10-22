Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Monday

if you'll be travelling on terre haute's northeast side this week - here's a travel alert you may need to know about. east steelton avenue will be closed through early friday evening. that's from fruitridge to alexander streets. crews will be resurfacing the railroad crossing there. /// a vermillion county man is accused of holding his grandparents hostage! it happened yesterday morning at this home in universal. according to the vermillion county sheriff's department... robert bealmear ran his car into a pole before breaking into his families home. police say he was suicidal and refused to let his grandparents leave. the sheriff says bealmear fired two shots outside the home. investigators say the two people escaped and bealmear was later taken into custody without incident. bealmear's charges include criminal confinement and breaking and entering. /// take a look at this video from two weekends ago. it was taken during "the walk" on wabash avenue. that's an un-official part of indiana state university's homecoming activites. you can see what appears to be a fight break out in the crowd. police say this is who they're looking for. if you have any information -- call the terre haute police department. /// police also need your help finding the man in this picture. he's accused of stealing from the junction gas station in shelburn late saturday night. they say he was driving a gray ford escape. if you have any information, call the shelburn police department at the number on your screen. //// a clay county, indiana teenager is dead after a weekend crash. the sheriff's department says it happened friday night around eight -- near turner. police say18-year-old "tyler layne" was thrown from his s-u-v and trapped underneath it. investigators say wet roads and speeding may have been factors. //// "top notch family restaurant" in brazil is asking for donations to help layne's family with funeral expenses. if you're interested in donating... we have a link on our website... wthitv.com. //// happening today - the vigo county school board votes on a new contract for teachers. the contract is expected to include a raise. the corporation will also increase the amount it pays toward health and dental premiums and the retirement savings plan for teachers. //// there was no winner in saturday night's mega millions lotto game. that means the jackpot for tomorrow night's drawing is now one-point-six billion dollars!! and it's expected to go even higher before the next drawing!