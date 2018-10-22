Clear

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64°

High pressure will be the key to your Monday forecast.

Posted: Mon Oct 22 03:21:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 03:26:25 PDT 2018

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64° Monday Night: Clear, still cool. Low: 39° Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Not as windy. High: 58° Detailed Forecast: High pressure will be the key to your Monday forecast. Temperatures will get a bit of a boost from a breeze out of the southwest but by Monday afternoon, it will become quite breezy. Another coldfront will downshift into the area by Monday evening and keep the wind moving quickly. This front looks to be a cloud-maker only, but will drop temperatures through the overnight. The rest of the week appears to play out cooler than usual with sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Brief warm up; right back into the cool!
