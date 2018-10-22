Speech to Text for Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64°

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 64° Monday Night: Clear, still cool. Low: 39° Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Not as windy. High: 58° Detailed Forecast: High pressure will be the key to your Monday forecast. Temperatures will get a bit of a boost from a breeze out of the southwest but by Monday afternoon, it will become quite breezy. Another coldfront will downshift into the area by Monday evening and keep the wind moving quickly. This front looks to be a cloud-maker only, but will drop temperatures through the overnight. The rest of the week appears to play out cooler than usual with sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s.