Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear skies will continue tonight but it will be another cold evening. low temperatures will drop to the mid 30's overnight. sunny skies return tomorrow and it will feel warmer outside due to temperatures rising above 60 degrees. tomorrow night temperatures will drop a bit slower and lows will be in the upper 30's. tomorrow night will still be a cool evening.