Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Oct 21 21:16:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 21 21:16:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear skies will continue tonight but it will be another cold evening. low temperatures will drop to the mid 30's overnight. sunny skies return tomorrow and it will feel warmer outside due to temperatures rising above 60 degrees. tomorrow night temperatures will drop a bit slower and lows will be in the upper 30's. tomorrow night will still be a cool evening. mostly clear skies will continue tonight but it will be another cold evening. low temperatures will drop to the mid 30's overnight. sunny skies return tomorrow and it will feel warmer outside due to temperatures rising above 60 degrees. tomorrow night temperatures will drop a bit slower and lows will be in the upper 30's. tomorrow night will still be a cool evening. mostly clear skies will continue tonight but it will be another cold evening. low temperatures will drop to the mid 30's overnight. sunny skies return tomorrow and it will feel warmer outside due to temperatures rising above 60 degrees. tomorrow night temperatures will drop a bit slower and lows will be in the upper 30's. tomorrow night will still be a cool evening. mostly clear skies will continue tonight but it will be another cold evening. low temperatures will drop to the mid 30's overnight. sunny skies return tomorrow and it will feel warmer outside due to temperatures rising above 60 degrees. tomorrow night temperatures will drop a bit slower and lows will be in the upper 30's. tomorrow night will still be a cool evening. mostly clear skies will continue tonight but it will be another cold evening. low temperatures will drop to the mid 30's overnight. sunny skies return tomorrow and it will feel warmer outside due to temperatures rising above
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Warmer air on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

Image

Hot Pursuit 5K

Image

Wrecker Training

Image

Donnelly Backs E15

Image

Larry Bird Museum

Image

South Vermillion Band Wins

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum