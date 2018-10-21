Clear

Project in Her Boots

Posted: Sun Oct 21 20:19:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Project in Her Boots

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sacrifice. a wabash valley woman is making it her mission to recognize women veterans. area vets showed off their artistic side as they decorated real combat boots today. this is part of "project in her boots." organizer -- gwen hicks -- says she wants to draw attention to the women who have stepped up to serve their county. the vets could decorate the donated boots however they wanted while meeting other women just like them. the boots will be displayed alongside the story of the vet who decorated them. hicks says the displays will go up in various places across the
