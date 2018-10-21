Speech to Text for Walk for Freedom

this event and the department. 40-million people are victims of human trafficking. experts say these people have been sold for things like labor and sex. that's why people around the globe took to the streets today to raise awareness. news 10's garrett brown was at a march in vincennes this morning. the story is new for you on nightwatch. [take pkg outcue: "...back to you." duration:2:02] < one percent... that's the percentage of people who are saved from human trafficking. it's an issue many may not think is relevant to the wabash valley... but folks i spoke to say it is happening here, too. nicole theriac and her boyfriend came to the first church of god in vincennes saturday. that's as they joined others in raising awareness for human trafficking... taking part in the walk for freedom. marches like this were organized in cities around the world by a group called a21. "and its kind of scary to just to think that in this small town and bigger towns how many more people are missing because those are just the people we found. we don't know how many more are still left out there that needs to be saved." each year -- human trafficking generates a hundred and fifty billion dollars. this makes it one of the fastest growing world issues to date. many believe this is just a foreign issue -- but experts say -- it's a growing problem here, too. that's due to many major roads running though the wabash valley. "in reality it happens in all fifty states in the united states. just here in vincennes there have been twelve cases already this year. so i think people don't realize that it's in their own backyards." before the march... speakers talked about ways to solve the problem. including one of the nurses at good samaritan who is registered to help identify trafficking victims. but the biggest message of the day was knowing when to reach out or report unusual behavior. "so if we see something we know to report it. what signs to look for and if someone becomes a little more aware that their more cautious in their own life about putting themselves in harm's way." these advocates walked around the city of vincennes but they hope the messages spreads much farther. "i hope for it just to continue to grow and to help make people aware of this and hopefully find an end to this horrible problem." if you spot unusual behavior that could be associated to human trafficking you're urged to call 9-1-1 or the number at the bottom of your screen. you can also donate to a21 to help combat the problem. we'll have that information on our website at whtiv.com. back