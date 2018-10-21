Speech to Text for Hot Pursuit 5K

and lamberts towing. people ran through the streets of terre haute today for police... not from them. the t-h-p-d hot pursuit race was this morning. the annual 5-k run and walk raises money for the k-9 unit. the department has lost four dogs in the last year to death... illness... or retirement. officers say k-9s are valuable to the community. they search for lost children... sniff out drugs... and catch criminals. each dog costs roughly 10-thousand dollars. [take sot incue: "luckily we had..." outcue: "...fourth dog." duration:0:19] chrissy john, race director says, 1:36:57 - 1:37:16 "luckily we had a couple people donate through some fundraiser so we got two of our dogs taken care of. through the hot pursuit, meijer's just purchased our third dog and so the rest of the money from the race will go to purchase the fourth dog." she says she is grateful to the community for it's support