Posted: Sun Oct 21 20:10:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 21 20:10:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Wrecker Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be factors in the accident. first responders say it's a fight against the clock when trying to save people like you involved in serious accidents. in tonight's safety alert... dozens of firefighters -- and other first responders -- from across the valley took part in special training. they ran scenarios with eddington's wrecker service to see how they could work together to help injured people. one scenario involved a car under a semi... another used a vigo county school bus. [take sot incue: "these aren't..." outcue: "...our customers." duration:0:10] 14:08 - 14:18 jon shackelford, honey creek fire battalion chief says, "these aren't something that happen very often but when they do they're high risk for us and high risk for the patients so the more that we can train on this the better off that we are to provide service to our customers." several crews from across the valley participated. other wrecker services also helped. organizers hope to
