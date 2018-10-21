Speech to Text for Donnelly Backs E15

u.s. senator joe donnelly was in terre haute earlier today. he is backing the sale and use of e-15. it's a gasoline blend with 15 percent alcohol. senator donnelly says -- since it has more ethanol -- it means lower prices at the pump and less air pollution. donnelly says he supports e-15 because it will grow the market for hoosier corn farmers and help consumers. [take sot incue: it's great for outcue: families pockets duration:0:09] donnelly says, "it's great for our pocket books because e15 is cheaper then regular gasoline and that lower price is money you can save so e15 means more money in families pockets." about one third of indiana's corn crop is converted to ethanol. the state is ranked fifth in corn and