Speech to Text for Larry Bird Museum

downtown terre haute is getting a new museum... on top of a new convention center. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. we have continuing coverage of plans to bring tourists from around the world to terre haute. indiana governor eric holcomb joined terre haute mayor duke bennett and other community leaders this evening. they unveiled plans for a larry bird museum. it will be located inside the future convention center and feature the m-v-p's memorabilia. news 10 told you last month... preliminary plans put the new center between 8th and 9th... and wabash and cherry streets. the governor says he thinks people from around the world will come to terre haute to check out the convention center and museum. [take sot incue: "from the basketballs..." outcue: "...that collection." duration:0:11] 9:39:58 - 9:40:09 gov. holcomb says, "from the basketballs that may have won the game to jerseys that were special to gold medal as an olympian, people will come here to see that collection." larry bird is an indiana native and former indiana state sycamore. he went on to play pro ball for the boston celtics and represent the u-s-a in the olympics.