Clear

Grain Bin Demo

Grain Bin Demo

Posted: Sun Oct 21 19:51:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 21 19:51:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Grain Bin Demo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wthitv.com. a project to demolish grain bins in vincennes will soon be underway. that's as the state granted approval to a contractor to build apartments in their place. the riverview loft apartments will be along the wabash river. officials put a hault to the project this summer when they learned the grain silos were considered a piece of history to the city. the indiana historic preservation board has approved the demolition work. they say demolition crews must work with a historic preservation board to look for anything that's important to vincennes history. demolition work is
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Warmer air on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Project in Her Boots

Image

Bricks for Vets

Image

50 Years of Miracles

Image

Walk for Freedom

Image

Hot Pursuit 5K

Image

Wrecker Training

Image

Donnelly Backs E15

Image

Larry Bird Museum

Image

South Vermillion Band Wins

Image

Changes Proposed for Teaching Requirements

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum