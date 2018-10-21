Speech to Text for Grain Bin Demo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wthitv.com. a project to demolish grain bins in vincennes will soon be underway. that's as the state granted approval to a contractor to build apartments in their place. the riverview loft apartments will be along the wabash river. officials put a hault to the project this summer when they learned the grain silos were considered a piece of history to the city. the indiana historic preservation board has approved the demolition work. they say demolition crews must work with a historic preservation board to look for anything that's important to vincennes history. demolition work is