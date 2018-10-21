Speech to Text for Mental Health Fair

"...back to you." duration:1:45] < anxiety... depression and thoughts of suicide. these are just a fraction of mental health problems impacting many people. even though it can be a difficult topic to discuss a community pulled together to raise awareness and to help those in need. sunday counselors with the robinson community school district were in the gymnasium at robinson high school. one of those being roselene quick who has been a counselor for students for five years. "if you get to know students in the class room, get to know them during the school day then when the tough situations happen at home whether it be mental illness or just a tragedy in their family, there's always someone there." this time they were not counseling... they were educating. that's as they took part in a mental health awareness day. it was an event put on by the crawford county life organization. the goal was to educate and inform the community about why they should step forward if they are suffering. "but with mental health issues, people are very reticent to talk about it because the stigma associated with it so its an issue that can be addressed and should be addressed." there were activities to help those wishing to cope or better understand their condition. organizers say the most important message is -- no matter what you are going through there is always support. "we have people representing the school district and the health department, the hospital, businesses. we try to get people out from all the organizations just to say we see this is going on and we will support you." counselors say they hope events like this make an impact. "an event like this really helps them to know that it is a family issue, it's a community issue, it's a world issue." if you are suffering from thoughts of suicide... help is available. the national suicide prevention lifeline is at the bottom of