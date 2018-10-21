Speech to Text for Pork, Chicken Recall

a midwest company is recalling more than 2-hundred thousand pounds of ready to eat pork and chicken products. the items were sent to several states including illinois. according to the agriculture department... the items come from buddy's kitchen incorporated. authorities say the chicken and pork products contain vegetables that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria. check your freezer for products with the number "p-4226" inside the u-s-d-a mar of inspection. the u-s-d-a says no adverse reactions to the products