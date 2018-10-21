Speech to Text for Tyler Layne Donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your screen. a clay county restaurant is collecting money for a grieving family. news 10 first told you yesterday about a deadly accident near turner. 18-year-old tyler layne died in the accident. now... top notch family restaurant is asking for donations to help layne's family with funeral expenses. the restaurant posted this on its facebook page. you can see there is a picture of layne and a note about how important the teen was to the restaurant family. if you're interested in donating... we have a link on our website... wthitv.com.