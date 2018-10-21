Speech to Text for Shelburn Gas Station Theft

and entering. police need your help finding a person they say stole from an area gas station. in tonight's crime alert... shelburn police are investigating the saturday night theft. they say this man on your screen stole from the junction gas station in shelburn. police say it happened before 10:30 last night. officials say the man fled the scene going west on state road 48. they say he was driving a gray ford escape. anyone with information is asked to call the shelburn police department at the number on