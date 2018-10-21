Speech to Text for Hostage Situation Ends Peacefully

two people two people are safe tonight after escaping a hostage situation. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. authorities say a vermillion county man held his grandparents hostage this morning. it all happened at this home in the town of universal. according to the vermillion county sheriff's department... robert bealmear ran his car into a pole before breaking into his families hoem. police say he was suicidal and refused to let his grandparents leave. the sheriff says bealmear fired two shots just outside the home. investigators say the two people were able to escape and bealmear was later taken into custody without incident. bealmear faces multiple charges including criminal confinement and breaking