Saturday Night Weather Update

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Oct 20 20:36:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 20 20:36:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

widespread frost is likely tonight due to low temperatures around 30 degrees. mostly clear skies tonight will continue tomorrow and temperatures will rise to the lower 50's. cooler conditions will remain through the area tomorrow night lows will drop to the mid 30's. winds will calm down tomorrow night.
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold tonight, warmer air on the way.
