Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

things are looking to be comfortable today with day time highs breaking into the 60 degree mark. things will be windy, seeing wind speeds over 20 miles an hour. tonight things get cold, as overnight lows drop to 29 with frost all across the valley. into the morning, a freeze warning is set to go into effect, but then the sunshine warms us up to 51. looking to stay dry all week.