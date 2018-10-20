Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Sunshine and slightly warmer before a freeze warning sunday.

Posted: Sat Oct 20 06:52:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 20 06:52:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

? things are looking to be comfortable today with day comfortable looking to be things are shot. weather live about today's chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. things are looking to be comfortable today with day time highs breaking into the 60 degree mark. things will be windy, seeing wind speeds over 20 miles an hour. tonight things get cold, as overnight lows drop to 29 with frost all across the valley. into the morning, a freeze warning is set to go into effect, but then the sunshine warms us up to 51. looking to stay dry all week. things are looking to be comfortable today with day time highs breaking into the 60 degree mark. things will be windy, seeing wind speeds over 20 miles an hour. tonight things get cold, as overnight lows drop to 29 with frost all across the valley. into the morning, a freeze warning is set to go into effect, but then the sunshine warms us up to 51. looking to stay dry all things are looking to be comfortable today with day time highs breaking into the 60 degree mark. things will be windy, seeing wind speeds over 20 miles an hour. tonight things get cold, as overnight lows drop to 29 with frost all across the valley. into the morning, a freeze warning is set to go into effect, but then the sunshine warms us up to 51. looking to stay dry all week. week.
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Windy and comfortable, but cold coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

Image

Mental Health Awareness in Crawford County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate