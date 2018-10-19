Speech to Text for Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the welcome welcome back to in the zone... north daviess opened the season with a win over the season with a win over tecumseh.... the cougars tonight look to keep their season going with another win over the braves.... win over the braves.... **the rain really coming down.. braves can't hold on to the can't hold on to the football.. brought down by a pack of cougars.. **north daviess defense holding strong.. **inside handoff to ethan malone.. spins for first down.. **rain makes the ball hard to hold on to.. the ball hard to hold on to.. cougars get that one back.. but north daviess struggles to find a rhythm in this one.. the braves knock the cougars out of the state tournament with a 32-7 decision. illinois has to wait until next week for their playoffs....tonight was the final week of the regular season over in the land of lincoln... red hill is seven and one, the salukis have already clinched a playoff spot... their opponent tonight casey-westfield has won five straight... the warriors are playoff eligibile, but illinois that doesn't guarantee postseason.. remember not every team makes the playoffs, a win tonight though and the wariors would be guaranteed a playoff spot... the warriors and salukis met in casey tonight... red hill needed just over a minute and a half to get on the scoreboard... it was their star running drew moore back doing the damage, 65 yards to the house..... ensuing kickoff......casey gets a big play from their special teams. the warriors return this deep into red hill territory, unfortunately for casey they couldn't do anythign with the good field position... red hill ball again and they go to their stud drew mooore.....this guy is the todd gurley of running backs in the wabash valley.. he says see ya, wouldn't want to be ya.....75 yards he takes this one.... love this when he turns around like, seriously is anyone going to stop me... moore averaged 35 yards per carry tonight, he finished with 245 yards and 3 tds..... he rips off another long score......you are a man among boys drew moore... red hill wins 44-21....salukis finish the regular season 8-1....they also end casey-westfield's five-game winning streak... marshall needed a win to become playoff eligible, the lions visited newton... newton going for the homerun with the deep pass....marshall plays it perfect, francisco na-- vuh with the interception... na--vuh came to play for the lions....newton test him again and he says did you not learn the first time....he gets another pick for the linos.... marshall pinned deep in their own territory and newton comes up with a big defensive play....bryce hands reads the option perfectly and gets a safety for the eagles...two-nothing newton.... newton ball at the goal line....dawson phillips finishes off the drive with the short touchdown run... eagles win 44-13.....newton improves to six and three and is heading to the playoffs for a school record fifth straight time... congrats to coach fulton and company....good folks down there in newton... olney was looking to clinch a playoff spot, they were at robinson.... third quarter...olney up a score and adding to it....dakotah brown throws the bubble screen to kaleb foster and he does the rest....tigers up 21-7.... later in third....olney qb dakotah brown looks like the chiefs patrick mahomes throwing a beautiful ball on the run to gavin doran in the endzone......olney rolling up 28-7.... brown had himself a night in the arm.....the qb has an arm....he rolls out and finds reid doll on another td pass.... olney wins 35-13.....tigers picks up win number six on the season to clinch a playoff spot... its time now for our sports 10 spirit award... west vigo fans... next up is our sports 10 smashes of the night... josh little -- north vermillion our subway play of the night.... gavyn doane in overtime with the game-winning td to end the contest and win it for north knox... love the celebration.... f the sports 10 top five the sports 10 the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... sullivan wr - kyle vernelson - 11 catches, 173 yards, 3 tds newton rb -aaron buttery - 256 rushing, 3 tds red hill rb - drew moore - 250 rushing and 3 tds vincennes lincoln defense - 4 int, fumble