Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

had last season zone... back to in the welcome back to in the zone... last season linton had their 18-game sectional their 18-game sectional winning streak come to an end.. the miners end.. the miners again enter sectional 40 as underdogs.. but ready to make some noise.. **linton opens the state tourney at forest park.. **1st drive.. lance dyer handoff.. pushed out at the 2.. **later.. cash howard punches it in.. touchdown.. 7-0 linton.. **forest park forced to punt.. blocked.. jayden miller recovers.. **leads to this.. luke lannan right this.. luke lannan right up the middle.. touchdown.. 115 yard 2 td.. **rangers passing.. intercepted by noah ricketts.. **trey goodman qb sneak touchdown.. sneak goodman qb **trey noah ricketts.. intercepted by noah ricketts.. **trey goodman qb sneak touchdown.. let's start the sectional winning streak over again for linton.. the miners defeat forest park 42-7.. linton next week takes on evansville mater dei in the semifinals. **more action from sectonal 40.. north knox hosting tell city.. **24 seconds left.. tell city's mitchell foster goaline score.. north knox still up 8-6.. **marksmen need the two point conversion.. trick play.. wide open.. tied and headed to overtime.. **tell city with the ball.. going on 4th down.. stopped up by the warriors.. **north knox with a chance to win.. when you need a hero.. it's gavyn doane.. touchdown.. north knox wins a north knox touchdown.. gavyn doane.. a hero.. it's when you need a hero.. it's gavyn doane.. touchdown.. north knox wins a thriller.. 14-8 in overtime.. gotta love the postseason.. the warriors will aim to continue their run as they face a very good southridge team next week.. few teams enter sectionals as hot as vincennes lincoln.... the class 3a, 11th ranked alices have won six straight.... vincennes opened sectionals at home against pike central.... special teams always come into play in high school football.....alices stefan hernandez follows his blockers for a big gain into pike central territory... vincennes lincoln's ray hay-slip is always running hard.....one tackler isn't going to bring him down....pike central found that out on this td run.... nice job by evan combs of bringing in the high snap....he fires to the back of the endzone and isaac lane makes a great td catch with the defender all over him... no picking on daddy combs tonight, enjoy the win my friend your boy keeps playing great... vincennes lincoln wins 56-6....alices have won seven straight... tough sectional opener for washington....they hosted 3a, eighth ranked gibson southern.... qb brady allen moving the gibson southern offense....his pass to mitchell spindler is going to the promiseland.....gibson southern up 24-0 in the second quarter... gibson southern really flexed their muscle and showed why their ranked so high... allen another td toss to ben butler, way to easy.... gibson