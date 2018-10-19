Speech to Text for Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

and welcome good evening and welcome to in the zone..... so much on the line tonight for our indiana high school football teams... win and they move on in the state tourney, lose and their season is over.... we'll let you know who's still alive in the hoosier state and over in illinois, some big regular season games taking place in their final week... we had several teams trying to clinch playoff spots.... two weeks ago one of the better regular season games in our areat took place as west vigo almost pulled an upset, but sullivan was able to hang on for a 27-24 win... the two rivals met again tonight, the underdog vikings came in confident but the arrows left little doubt in the outcome of this one... the two wic foes opened sectionals against each other at west vigo..... jakeb skinner punches it in from a yard out...sullivan up 6-0....skinner rushed for 131 yards in the game... west vigo running back danny minton finds a hole and he's off to the races....huge gain for the vikings, minton finally goes down in the redzone... dane andrews finishes the drive with a nice td pas to matt berkley......vikings again giving the arrows a game early, as they tie it at six.... third quarter....sullivan's kyle vernelson with a ridiculous catch...this young man had 11 catches for 173 yards and 3 scores....have yourself a game kyle... after that early td the arrows defense was awesome....jacob freels gets the sack... jack conner threw for 310 yards and 4 tds.....his final td pass goes to daylan curtis who's coming right into your living room..... sullivan beats west vigo 34-12....arrows make it eight straight wins over the vikings. northview opened sectionals tonight without star qb trey shaw, the knights were at owen valley.... mj shelton racked up 133 yards on the ground, 22 here....he tells the defender... beep, beep i'm coming through.....one of four tds in the game for mj.... korbin allen seems to always make a big special teams play for northview.....owen valey muffs the punt and allen recovers at the ov 10-yard line... very next play....keegan garrison in for trey shaw, looks a lot like shaw with the easy td pass to trevor cook...... northview rolls again over owen valley 55-0.... the knights are 10-ohh for the just the second time in school history... class 1a, 6th-ranked north vermillion is the favorite in sectional 47.. there are some challenges in the way.. but the falcons are hungry to bring home the program's first sectional title since 2015.. **north vee opens the sectional at home tonight against riverton parke.. **opening drive.. brennan ellis pass across the middle to jonathan kilgore.. ellis passes for 169 yards.. **but not perfect.. next play.. matthew mcvey interception.. panthers with chance to strike first.. can't convert.. **next drive.. christian myers rush... 36 yard touchdown.. 7-0 falcons.. myers over 100 yards rushing.. **gets it done on both sides.. griffin lyman on the sweep.. myers tackle in space.. panthers forced to punt.. **next drive.. ellis running right.. cut back touchdown.. falcons 14-0.. north vermillion has no problem in the sectional opener.. the falcons handle r-p 44-7.. north vee advances to the next round.. where the falcons will face seeger.. **parke heritage looking for its first football sectional win ever, the wolves at covington.. **late 1st half.. logan white to austin petrillo.. 40 yard touchdown.. parke heritage leads 23-7 at half.. **3rd quarter.. colton brown qb keep.. 73 colton brown qb keep.. 73 yard touchdown.. 23-21.. **later.. wolves punting.. white's punt goes through brown's hands.. petrillo brown's hands.. petrillo scoops it.. you can't advance that football in high school. but wolves keep possession.. **wolves punt again.. white's kick bounces at 15.. rolls to endzone.. effort play by jaylen crull.. downs the trojans at the 1.. **defense steps up.. cole jones pulls down the back.. just misses the safety.. it wasn't the prettiest play down the stretch for parke heritage.. but the wolves find a way to get it done once again.. parke heritage picks up it's first football sectional win.. 37-21 over covington.. wolves next week will face attica.. who upset fountain central tonight in sectional 47. good start to the show, when we come back we'll check in on linton and north knox in sectional 40..... and we have 3a sectional action from vincennes lincoln and washington... in