A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Posted: Fri Oct 19 19:26:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 19:26:41 PDT 2018
Christopher Essex

patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before midnight, then patchy drizzle after midnight. cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a low near 45. west southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 58. breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 36 mph. saturday night widespread frost after 2am. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28. north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. winds could gust as high as 26 mph. tonight patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before midnight, then patchy drizzle after midnight. cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a low near 45. west southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 58. breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 36 mph. saturday night widespread frost after 2am. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28. north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. winds could gust as high as 26 mph. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:58]
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
A Windy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

