Speech to Text for Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

terre haute police department. [take sot incue: "her little..." outcue: "...it took over." duration:0:03] "her little body couldn't fight it and it took over." mange is covering this poor puppy's body... but she's recovering tonight...thanks to some good samaritans. her name is zita... and her picture is circulating social media... because people like you want to help her. news 10's heather good spoke with shelter staff helping zita recover. the story is new for you at 10. [take pkg incue: "the parke-vermillion..." outcue: soc duration:1:54] < the parke-vermillion humane society shelter is full of cute faces like these ones... but it's another cute face that's getting a lot of attention. a puppy -- now named zita -- is recovering here after she was found alongside the road clinging to life. shy... sweet... and scared... that's how shelter manager brenda boatright describes puppy zita. she says zita was found by some good samaritans just passing through vermillion county. they thought she was already dead but turned the car around anyway. the couple saw the puppy was still breathing... and rushed her here -- to the parke-vermillion county humane society. brenda boatright, pvchs shelter manager, says, "we really have no idea what kind of dog she is because there's so much hair loss. we think there's some beagle there and just judging by her teeth she's probably about five months old." zita is suffering from mange. she gets medicated bathes to help sooth her itchy and raw skin. boatright says, "it's difficult for her because we do have to rub a little bit on the scabs and stuff but she takes it like a champ and you can tell that she feels better after the bathes." boatright says zita is still underweight and she has concerns about the puppy's compromised immune system... but -- zita is getting better. boatright says she has the community to thank for that... boatright says, "tremendous. i just got goosebumps. prayers, messages, donations. we've received donations for her." boatright explains the shelter gets some funding from the counties... but most of the money comes from donations... and they are greatly needed. she says it's a full house... and zita is just one of the many special need animals getting care here. if you'd like to foster or adopt an animal like zita... all you have to do is come in and fill out an application. we've got some information about how you can do that on our website... wthitv.com. in vermillion county, heather good,