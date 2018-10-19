Clear

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Posted: Fri Oct 19 15:58:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 15:58:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time. tonight showers likely before 8pm, then patchy drizzle with a chance of showers between 8pm and midnight, then patchy drizzle after midnight. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 46. southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday sunny, with a high near 57. breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 36 mph. saturday night widespread frost after 2am. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28. north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. winds could gust as high as tonight showers likely before 8pm, then patchy drizzle with a chance of showers between 8pm and midnight, then patchy drizzle after midnight. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 46. southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday sunny, with a high near 57. breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 36 mph. saturday night widespread frost after 2am. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28. north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. winds could gust as high as 26 mph. tonight showers likely before 8pm, then patchy drizzle with a chance of showers between 8pm and midnight, then patchy drizzle after midnight. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 46. southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday sunny, with a high near 57. breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 36 mph. saturday night widespread frost after 2am. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28. north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
A Windy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

Image

Mental Health Awareness in Crawford County

Image

Railroad repairs start on Terre Haute road

Image

Commissioners a new member to Capital Improvement Board

Image

A Windy Saturday ahead, Kevin will break it down

Image

Haunted House fundraiser in Clay County

Image

A Wabash Valley library gets ready to turn the page on a new chapter

Image

Raising awareness for breast cancer detection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew