Clear

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Posted: Fri Oct 19 15:20:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 15:20:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the covered the covered bridge festival is going into its final days for the year. as the crowds continue to get bigger many in the county want to remind visitors how this festival began. news 10s garrett brown has been all over parke county today. he has more on keeping the legacy of the covered bridges alive. [take studio name: garrett at roving] to many, the bridge festival is a place for people to do some early christmas shopping..or eat. but coordinators of the festival itself also want to educate visitors. [take pkg outcue: "...we have today." duration:1:23] < sixty two years ago the covered bridge festival began in rockville. one of those first vendors can still be found here on the square. that's where jim meece and his family have made over fifty ton of sassafras candy. "my mother started making sassafras candy about nineteen sixty. we had maple syrup before that. so i've been here for everyone of these. this is my sixty second covered bridge festival since i was seven years old." meece is one of hundreds of vendors throughout the county. they continue to remind visitors of how this festival came to be. "so the festival stated sixty two year ago and it was because of people couldn't find the covered bridges so the tours kind of bridges so the tours kind of help bring that back to life and do it for you." while many people come here to shop and eat.. there's also history to learn. hundreds of people take bus tours of these covered bridges. "each year i'm not sure if it's a trend or if im doing something different and right be we've been selling out quick. i started taking reservations this year july first and its helped immensely." its these visitors to parke county that have many looking towards the future of the festival. not only to appreciate their hard labor. but to appreciate how far things have come. "sometimes its ok to slow down and take a look around ya and try to think of another time where all the things we have today wouldn't have had these bridges not existed. had these bridge builders not done their art, we would have not progressed to where we are today."> [take studio name: garrett at roving] tours for the rest of the festival are sold out sadly. you can check out the sights for yourself. we'll have that information on
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
A Windy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-19-18

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

Image

Mental Health Awareness in Crawford County

Image

Railroad repairs start on Terre Haute road

Image

Commissioners a new member to Capital Improvement Board

Image

A Windy Saturday ahead, Kevin will break it down

Image

Haunted House fundraiser in Clay County

Image

A Wabash Valley library gets ready to turn the page on a new chapter

Image

Raising awareness for breast cancer detection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew