Speech to Text for Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the covered the covered bridge festival is going into its final days for the year. as the crowds continue to get bigger many in the county want to remind visitors how this festival began. news 10s garrett brown has been all over parke county today. he has more on keeping the legacy of the covered bridges alive. [take studio name: garrett at roving] to many, the bridge festival is a place for people to do some early christmas shopping..or eat. but coordinators of the festival itself also want to educate visitors. [take pkg outcue: "...we have today." duration:1:23] < sixty two years ago the covered bridge festival began in rockville. one of those first vendors can still be found here on the square. that's where jim meece and his family have made over fifty ton of sassafras candy. "my mother started making sassafras candy about nineteen sixty. we had maple syrup before that. so i've been here for everyone of these. this is my sixty second covered bridge festival since i was seven years old." meece is one of hundreds of vendors throughout the county. they continue to remind visitors of how this festival came to be. "so the festival stated sixty two year ago and it was because of people couldn't find the covered bridges so the tours kind of bridges so the tours kind of help bring that back to life and do it for you." while many people come here to shop and eat.. there's also history to learn. hundreds of people take bus tours of these covered bridges. "each year i'm not sure if it's a trend or if im doing something different and right be we've been selling out quick. i started taking reservations this year july first and its helped immensely." its these visitors to parke county that have many looking towards the future of the festival. not only to appreciate their hard labor. but to appreciate how far things have come. "sometimes its ok to slow down and take a look around ya and try to think of another time where all the things we have today wouldn't have had these bridges not existed. had these bridge builders not done their art, we would have not progressed to where we are today."> [take studio name: garrett at roving] tours for the rest of the festival are sold out sadly. you can check out the sights for yourself. we'll have that information on