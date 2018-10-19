Speech to Text for Children's Bureau Provider fair

robinson high school. children's service providers in the valley say it takes a team to be successful. that's why the "children's bureau" and "gibault children's services" partnered for a provider fair today. department of child services employees visited booths of "vendors" with community resources. organizers say it was designed to help d-c-s be more efficient. and that starts by knowing what resources they have in the community. [take sot outcue: vendors that are here duration:0:12] this is just one way for us as two organizations to work together as well as make it convenient for our department of children's services to come out and to meet all the all the other vendors that are here. [take vo name: continues] this is an annual event. if you'd like to learn more about the resources available, visit our website. wthi