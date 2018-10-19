Speech to Text for Railroad repairs start on Terre Haute road

up more railroad repairs will be affecting your travel for the next week in terre haute... east steelton avenue is now closed. that's from fruitridge to alexander streets. crews will be resurfacing the railroad crossing there. you can see they're already getting to work digging up the road. the road will be closed until late in the evening a week from