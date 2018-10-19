Speech to Text for Commissioners a new member to Capital Improvement Board

information tonight.... vigo county commissoners have approved a new member to the capital improvement board. that's the same board overseeing the downtown convention center project. comissioners have appointed "boo lloyd" to the board. you may recognize lloyd. that's because she owns crossroads caé and the corner grind. she's also heavily involved in downtown activites. lloyd joins mayor duke bennett, steve witt, and greg gibson on