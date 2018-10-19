Speech to Text for Haunted House fundraiser in Clay County

it's that time of year.. where folks are looking "for a good scare"! "halloween" is quickly approaching! news 10's.. "alia blackburn" went to "clay county today. that's where she took "a tour of a haunted house".. that's one-of-a-kind. ////// [take pkg incue: "alright so we're... outcue: ...back to you." duration:1:52] < alia: alright so we're here at terror mansion in brazil, indiana and this is not your typical haunted house... there's a lot more to it than what meets the eye. "a lot of things that happen in this community are actually funded by this haunted house... so we like to say that this holiday is feeding the next holiday." it's scares for charity. every dollar made at terror mansion helps fund activites like christmas in the park in brazil.... but don't let the purpose fool you... manager megan hawkins says this house -- built in 18-93 by a family practice doctor-- carries an eerie backstory.. "if someone couldn't make it to the hospital, you know, due to weather or cars weren't invented back then... then you would just stay the night. with this house having over 100 years in history, it's bound to have a death." every single craft is either handmade or donated to spooky perfection... and this year -- hawkins says they have a new addition.. "we have a very, very cool prop that was donated to us that is 100 percent real... we have a sign up above it that says it's real and some people don't think that it is... she's my favorite thing in the whole haunted house." and if you scare easily... actors have two codes to go by if it's too much for you... code red is if you physically react... "code yellow is on the other hand is if someone's peed themselves... and this particular season we've had three code yellows. one per weekend. so please dear god if you have to code yellow, do it before you get in here because i'm the one that has to clean it up!" alia: and here's a fun fact the terror mansion is actually open tonight! we've linked you to their facebook page on our website... wthi-tv-dot-com so you can see the list of their hours and their ticket prices. we took a tour of the whole building and let me just tell you -- we can't give away everything -- but it's scary! i was scared out of my mind. so for now make sure you make plans to come to the terror mansion.. but reporting in brazil, alia blackburn, back to