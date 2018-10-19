Speech to Text for A Wabash Valley library gets ready to turn the page on a new chapter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"1"-wabash valley library.. is looking ahead "to its is looking ahead "to its next chapter". news 10's.. "lacey clifton" explains.. how "the library" plans to expand its mark "on the community". /////// [take pkg outcue: for news 10."duration:1:12] < "i'm here in casey illinois which is home to some of the world's largest things, and pretty soon, the town's library will be getting in on some big things as well." the casey township library has announced its expansion plan. with that-- the library is trying to raise 3 million dollars through grants and donations. the library has served the community for more than 80 years. now-- it needs more space-- upgrades-- and plans to become handicap accessible. last year-- the library checked out over 20 thousand items-- and served nearly 700 borrowers. one of them is karen bradford. she worked for the library for four years. bradford says her love for the place grew when her husband got cancer. she says the library brought her, and her husband comfort. especially with a book series the library custom-ordered for him. "he read 18-22 of those books that i know of and it was a joy. he could sit outside, the neighbors would come to visit him, if it wasn't for that book, he may not be out there visiting." "now if you'd like to help out with fundraising for the casey library, we have how to do so on our website wthi tv dot com. reporting in casey illinois, i'm lacey clifton for news 10.">