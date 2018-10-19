Speech to Text for Raising awareness for breast cancer detection

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

t-v dot com". "october" is "breast cancer awareness month". "today".. "news 10" and "union health" teamed-up to "g pink!" it's part of an effort to draw attention to detection and treatment. about "1" in "8"-women in the united states will develop "invasive breast cancer". "screenings" are vital to detection and treatment. "the goal" is to catch "breast cancer" early. ///// [take sot outcue: get it small. duration:0:15] /////// that in most cases will result in a lumpectomy, which is just a small amount of the breast tissue being removed, rather than mastectomy which used to be the standard years ago.. and also just a high cure rate for breast cancer if we get it small. /////// coming-up tonight at "6"-o'clock.. we'll hear "how technology" is helping to make the diagnosis