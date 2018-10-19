Clear

Vigo County Early Voting Numbers are high

Posted: Fri Oct 19 14:18:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 14:18:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"early voting "early voting numbers" are already pretty high in vigo county! and.. "election officials" don't expect "any slowing down" so far.. more than "35"-hundred people "have vote early". that figure includes: "mail-in ballots" and "ballots cast at the annex". right now.. we're only a little more than "1"-week into "early voting". compare that "to the primary".. when about "5"-thousand people "voted ear in vigo county". "election officials say".. the response this season "has been incredible". ///// [take sot outcue: so that's a win. duration:0:08] "think about it, alst week we had homecoming, covered bridge going on, this week we have covered bridge. there's a lot of things pulling people away from this, and they're still finding a way to show up to vote.. so that's a win." //////// you can "vote early" in vigo county at the annex. with 1st street closed.. you can get to the annex via 3rd street. "more voting centers" will open later this month. we've linked you to that information "at
