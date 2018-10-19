Clear

Crawford County Clerk's Office gets hit by ransomware

Crawford County Clerk's Office gets hit by ransomware

Posted: Fri Oct 19 14:18:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 14:18:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crawford County Clerk's Office gets hit by ransomware

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"6"-months of driving. "a wabash valley county" is recovering after being hit "by ransomware"! it impacted "the crawford county, illinois clerk's office". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. "wha happened".. and "how they're moving foward". /////// //////// [take pkg incue: "the crawford county... outcue: ...news 10." duration:1:12] < "the crawford county clerk's office was recently hit by a computer virus. that virus affected one month worth of the department's data." the clerks office was affected by what is known as ransomware. ransomware is a type of software that threatens to publish victims' data. it can also block access to the data until a ransom is paid. county clerk fayrene wright says the server for the department's accounting program was hit. wright says they are confident that no information was given out. she says once was given out. she says once the virus infected the server it erased all information. accounts payable, accounts receivable and the county's payroll were affected. the office was forced to pay employees using hand typed checks. "we worked with our auditors on how best to do that since we could not calculate checks either. because the program obviously does all of the calculations. county employees overall were very understanding of the situation." at six we'll tell you what the office is doing to fix the problem. "the county clerk tells me that the virus had no effect on voting records. those records are on a separate server. in crawford county, gary brian news 10" > ///////
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
A Windy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-19-18

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

Image

Mental Health Awareness in Crawford County

Image

Railroad repairs start on Terre Haute road

Image

Commissioners a new member to Capital Improvement Board

Image

A Windy Saturday ahead, Kevin will break it down

Image

Haunted House fundraiser in Clay County

Image

A Wabash Valley library gets ready to turn the page on a new chapter

Image

Raising awareness for breast cancer detection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew