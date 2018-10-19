Speech to Text for Crawford County Clerk's Office gets hit by ransomware

"6"-months of driving. "a wabash valley county" is recovering after being hit "by ransomware"! it impacted "the crawford county, illinois clerk's office". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. "wha happened".. and "how they're moving foward". /////// //////// [take pkg incue: "the crawford county... outcue: ...news 10." duration:1:12] < "the crawford county clerk's office was recently hit by a computer virus. that virus affected one month worth of the department's data." the clerks office was affected by what is known as ransomware. ransomware is a type of software that threatens to publish victims' data. it can also block access to the data until a ransom is paid. county clerk fayrene wright says the server for the department's accounting program was hit. wright says they are confident that no information was given out. she says once was given out. she says once the virus infected the server it erased all information. accounts payable, accounts receivable and the county's payroll were affected. the office was forced to pay employees using hand typed checks. "we worked with our auditors on how best to do that since we could not calculate checks either. because the program obviously does all of the calculations. county employees overall were very understanding of the situation." at six we'll tell you what the office is doing to fix the problem. "the county clerk tells me that the virus had no effect on voting records. those records are on a separate server. in crawford county, gary brian news 10" > ///////