Speech to Text for Police search for ISU Walk fight suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"police" are also looking into "more violence" from last weekend. "terre haute police" are sharing this video. you can see commotion break-out "with this large group". there appears to be a fight.. and some people end up on the ground. officers said.. a fight happened during "the walk".. which is "an unofficial part of i-s-u homecoming activites". "police" are looking for "a man" they believe was involved in the fight. take a good look at your television screen. "if" you know this person.. pick up the phone and call "the terre