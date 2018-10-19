Speech to Text for Police make arrests in ISU Homecoming weekend shooting

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday.. october 19th. the arrests of "3"-men.. tie together a lot of recent police activity in terre haute. it's an update to a shooting we 1st told you about over the weekend. news 10's.. "jon swaner" looked through "new court records today". he walks us through "what happened".. and "how it's connected to more alleged crime". //////// [take pkg duration:1:23] < we received court papers regarding the arrests of 19 year olds maurice frazier, austin fletcher, and quebec duarte. their arrests wrap up a busy weekend for detectives. frazier, fletcher and duarte are charged with criminal organization activity, dealing marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance. prosecutors connect the three men to the criminal organization "no cap militia." terre haute police didn't elaborate more about this organization. the charges stem from a weekend shooting that happened this past weekend at 5th and deming streets. that's where a post-homecoming party got out of hand at 7-12 south 5th street. it's a party where the three were charging admission. they asked those who lived here to host the party. that's because their house on south 7th street was too well known by police. they had been fined before thanks to the city's special events ordinance. police responded to a shots fired call here just before midnight on saturday. then, police repsonded to their residence on south 7th street. officers got calls of fights and shots fired. police got two search warrants for this home and raided it later that day. they found marijuana, paraphenalia, and written drug dealing records. police arrested them after they admitted to living at the south 7th street residence that was raided. all three men appeared in court yesterday and are held in the vigo county jail. frazier and duarte return to court next thursday. fletcher won't be back until november first. back to you.> ///////