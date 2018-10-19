Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Fri Oct 19 09:25:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 09:26:19 PDT 2018
showers will move into the wabash valley late today with increasing clouds all day long. temperatures will rise to the upper 50's by the end of the day. tonight showers will continue, but rain and clouds will move out of the region by tomorrow. temperatures will drop slowly due to the mid 40's. tomorrow sunny skies will take over and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's and breezy conditions will move in tomorrow afternoon.
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Clouds and rain move in.
