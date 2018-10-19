Clear

Early Voting, Now-Election Day November 6th

You can go to your court house or clerk's office in Vigo County 8am-4pm Monday thru Friday.

jon talks with elizabeth stiverson, deputy clerk at vigo co. courthouse about early voting. in many counties... you can go to your court house.. or clerk's office. in vigo county -- you can vote at the annex between 8 in the morning.. and 4 in the afternoon - monday through friday. you can also vote at the annex on saturday, october 27th and saturday, november third. on october 30th, other vote centers will open. we've linked you to all of the vigo county vote center locations and times at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. a voter must be 18 years old by election day, be a u.s. citizen and indiana citizen, and not be currently in prison or convicted of a crime. you must bring a state issued i.d. 462-3211 vigocounty.in.gov>
