Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert for terre haute drivers. starting at seven this morning - steelton avenue will be closed from fruitridge avenue to alexander street. work should be done by next friday at six p.m. crews will be resurfacing the railroad crossing. meanwhile -- railroad crossing work has been delayed on first street in terre haute. now -- work is not expected to begin until october 29th. the closure is just north of hulman street. you'll still be able to travel on prarieton street -- southbound in that area. members of a vigo county council committee voted to recommend 24 additional jail staffers. last night the vigo county council budget committee made a favorable recommendation to bring that number before the full council. the council would have to vote to hire them. vigo county leaders have to give a report to a federal judge on their progress on fixing conditions at the jail by november 6th. they have to appear before a judge in indianapolis on november 13th. brian detty is facing charges of arson and endangerment. that's in connection with a fire at a vincennes motel. it happened around three wednesday morning at doll's motel. that's on the city's south side. no injuries were reported. the saudi investigation into the disappearance of jamal khashoggi could wrap up by tomorrow. khashoggi was last seen entering the saudi consulate in istanbul on october 2nd. turkish authorities believe his was killed there by saudi agents. child sex abuse within the catholic church is now being investigated by the justice department. yesterday -- federal prosecutors served subpoenas on seven pennsylvania dioceses. this follows a state grand jury report that described decades of rampant sex abuse by some 300 "predator priests." cbs news has learned that the u-s attorney in buffalo, new york served a subpoena on that city's diocese as well. donations are being accepted again today and tomorrow for the victims of hurricane michael. you can drop them off at the terre haute kroger on 25th and wabash. bernie mcghee of terre haute and his team will then drive the items to the victims in the florida panhandle. they'll mainly be collecting food, toiletries and childrens clothing. the vigo county school corporation held the first in a series of public meetings last night. and only three people showed up at davis park elementary. attendance was slightly better at dixie bee elementary school. the corporation wants to hear your thoughts about the school system and its future plans. you can find a list of future meetings with this story at wthi tv dot com. meanwhile -- on monday -- the vigo county school board will vote on a new contract for teachers. it's one that may include a raise. under the proposal -- the corporation will also increase the amount it pays toward health and dental premiums "and" the retirement savings plan for teachers good news for the city of vincennes. the vincennes city council has passed a budget. now it waits for approval from the state. mayor joe yochum says the city is doing well financially. the only department with a shortfall is the fire department. mayor yochum says this is the result of the fire department being on a different tax rate. millions of dollars are up for grabs in both the mega millions and powerball lottery games this weekend. the estimated jackpot for tomorrow night's powerball drawing now stands at 430-million dollars. meanwhile -- the mega millions jackpot is up to $970 million right now! showers will move into the wabash valley late today with increasing clouds all day long. temperatures will rise to the upper 50's by the end of the day. tonight showers will continue, but rain and clouds will move out of the region by tomorrow. temperatures will drop slowly due to the mid 40's. tomorrow sunny skies will take over and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's and breezy conditions will move in tomorrow afternoon.