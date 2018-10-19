Speech to Text for Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58°

Friday: Showers late, increasing clouds. High: 58° Friday Night: Showers, clouds move out. Low: 45° Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 59° Detailed Forecast: Showers will move into the Wabash Valley late today with increasing clouds all day long. Temperatures will rise to the upper 50's by the end of the day. Tonight showers will continue, but rain and clouds will move out of the region by tomorrow. Temperatures will drop slowly due to the mid 40's. Tomorrow sunny skies will take over and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's and breezy conditions will move in tomorrow afternoon.