Speech to Text for Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

every community can afford to improve. but one local town is using some brain power to make it happen. "emmanuel methodist church" in west terre haute hosted a brainstorming session. local leaders, politicians and community members from all over vigo county showed up. they discussed how to improve the west terre haute area. they also talked about recent projects that have been successful. people who attended really liked the idea of talking about important issues. [take sot outcue: flying back and forth duration:0:08] "the conversation was very energized and lively, and lots of ideas and possibilities flying back and forth." this group meets twice a year for brainstorming...