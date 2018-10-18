Clear

Robotics team gears up for competition

Robotics team gears up for competition

Posted: Thu Oct 18 20:17:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 20:17:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Robotics team gears up for competition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for career training. teams of students from terre haute high schools have a chance to rebuild the future. they're participating in a robotics competition. it's called the "first robotics cage match". organizers say it's an off- season contest that aims to help train younger students in the stem field. that's science, technology, engineering and mathematics. news 10 caught up with the team practicing at rose-hulman institute of technology. [take sot outcue: experience with teamsduration:0:15] <"it sounded like the perfect way to do something that was fun and related to what i want to do in life." "i've never seen such enthusiasm with these students. they actually want to be here and they actually want to do. they actually want to do. most of these kids will be going to rose or some other kind of engineering school. it's just nice to have experience with teams. "> the competition the competition takes place october 20th. it's at southport high school in indianapolis. vigo county's team consists of students from all three high schools and
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

Image

Shakamak CC

Image

Jail could be getting 24 new employees

Image

Sullivan West Vigo preview

Image

Washington soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew