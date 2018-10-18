Speech to Text for Robotics team gears up for competition

for career training. teams of students from terre haute high schools have a chance to rebuild the future. they're participating in a robotics competition. it's called the "first robotics cage match". organizers say it's an off- season contest that aims to help train younger students in the stem field. that's science, technology, engineering and mathematics. news 10 caught up with the team practicing at rose-hulman institute of technology. [take sot outcue: experience with teamsduration:0:15] <"it sounded like the perfect way to do something that was fun and related to what i want to do in life." "i've never seen such enthusiasm with these students. they actually want to be here and they actually want to do. they actually want to do. most of these kids will be going to rose or some other kind of engineering school. it's just nice to have experience with teams. "> the competition the competition takes place october 20th. it's at southport high school in indianapolis. vigo county's team consists of students from all three high schools and