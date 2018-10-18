Clear

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Posted: Thu Oct 18 20:16:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 20:16:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana leaders are working to connect hoosiers with high paying jobs. ivy tech community college is helping with that goal. the school held a "next level job fair". it educated potential students on the process of enrolling for the spring semester. organizers said some students may have qualified for the free workforce credential. [take sot outcue: and potentially freeduration:0:13] "there's demand in indiana for these jobs that require certification above high school diploma and ged so this is important because we're offering a pathway to earn these credentials and potentially for free.' "next level jobs" uses workforce jobs" uses "next level for free.' "next level jobs" uses workforce ready grant money to help pay
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

Image

Shakamak CC

Image

Jail could be getting 24 new employees

Image

Sullivan West Vigo preview

Image

Washington soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew