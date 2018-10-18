Clear

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Posted: Thu Oct 18 20:16:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 20:16:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

authorities local local authorities are investigating after a car theft. tonight police need your help identifying suspects. chief deputy john moats with the vigo county sheriff's office explains in tonight's crime stoppers report. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:0:50] < this week crime stoppers needs your help in identifying the individuals involved in a vehicle theft. according to vigo county sheriff detectives, on october 2nd a victim reported the theft of his green 1986 chevrolet camaro from a fenced in area located in the 4000 block of n. 13th street. detectives believe that three male suspects are responsible for this theft. take a look at images captured of two alleged suspect vehicles. the first vehicle appears to be a white and black truck that is similar to, if not, a chevrolet avalanche. the second vehicle is a gray older model pickup truck with rust and body damage. if you have any information relevant to this case, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news10 i'm chief deputy john moats.>
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Brainstorming session in West Terre Haute

Image

A clear overnight...but rain could be ahead

Image

Robotics team gears up for competition

Image

The Next Level Jobs Fair at Ivy Tech

Image

Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

Image

Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

Image

Shakamak CC

Image

Jail could be getting 24 new employees

Image

Sullivan West Vigo preview

Image

Washington soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew