Crime Stoppers and the stolen car

authorities local local authorities are investigating after a car theft. tonight police need your help identifying suspects. chief deputy john moats with the vigo county sheriff's office explains in tonight's crime stoppers report. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:0:50] < this week crime stoppers needs your help in identifying the individuals involved in a vehicle theft. according to vigo county sheriff detectives, on october 2nd a victim reported the theft of his green 1986 chevrolet camaro from a fenced in area located in the 4000 block of n. 13th street. detectives believe that three male suspects are responsible for this theft. take a look at images captured of two alleged suspect vehicles. the first vehicle appears to be a white and black truck that is similar to, if not, a chevrolet avalanche. the second vehicle is a gray older model pickup truck with rust and body damage. if you have any information relevant to this case, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news10 i'm chief deputy john moats.>